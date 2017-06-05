Capitol Theatre to present Allen Stone

Capitol Theatre to present Allen Stone

While on tour with Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears, Allen Stone will make an exclusive solo stop in Clearwater, headlining on Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Stone is on the road in support of 'Radius Deluxe,' his latest album release.

