Can another Tampa Bay home fetch $11 million? Several luxury buyers are trying
In April, the bay area recorded its most expensive residential sale ever: a waterfront Clearwater estate that went for just over $11 million. The most recent addition to this elite group is a five-bedroom, 9,100-square waterfront estate in Largo's Harbor Bluffs area listed Thursday for $11.6 million.
