Bobby-Lewis-On-The-Road 19 mins ago 6...

Bobby-Lewis-On-The-Road 19 mins ago 6:01 p.m.Two Bay area companies combine beer and chocolate

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The William Dean Chocolates kitchen smelled a little more boozy than most mornings as Bill Brown stirred a simmering pot of caramel. The shop's owner wore a giant smile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) Mon anonymous 104
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Sun Ruth E Less 2
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Jun 7 hornback12 1,223
Stampede saloon (Feb '14) Jun 1 twostepron 2
am i the only one coughing from allergies latel... May 31 anonymous 1
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr '17 Getout 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC