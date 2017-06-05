Bobby-Lewis-On-The-Road 15 mins ago 1...

Bobby-Lewis-On-The-Road 15 mins ago 11:33 a.m.FREE bus passes equal hot food for hungry teens

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

One of the biggest obstacles for hungry teens to overcome in the summer is finding transportation to get a hot meal. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and the Juvenile Welfare Board have partnered with the City of Clearwater to promote Breakspot a summer program aimed at providing free meals to teens and youth over the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) 4 hr hornback12 1,223
Onyums (Nov '14) Mon anonymous 101
Stampede saloon (Feb '14) Jun 1 twostepron 2
am i the only one coughing from allergies latel... May 31 anonymous 1
News A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ... May 23 AmyBryant 2
Oldsmar Music Thread May 22 Musikologist 2
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC