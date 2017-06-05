Bobby-Lewis-On-The-Road 15 mins ago 11:33 a.m.FREE bus passes equal hot food for hungry teens
One of the biggest obstacles for hungry teens to overcome in the summer is finding transportation to get a hot meal. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and the Juvenile Welfare Board have partnered with the City of Clearwater to promote Breakspot a summer program aimed at providing free meals to teens and youth over the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

