Banner on MLK Jr. Avenue in Clearwater promotes art, community pride
Palm Harbor artist Stephen Graff's "Waves and Raves" was selected to decorate 474 feet of fencing along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between Pierce and Gould streets. The artwork has an array of shapes and colors that represent Clearwater's natural resources as well as its growing and changing demographics, according to a news release.
