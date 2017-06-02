Air Bud Entertainment's Hugely Pup-ular Dog-Filled Spin On TV...

Air Bud Entertainment's Hugely Pup-ul...

Air Bud Entertainment, the proud creators of beloved family entertainment for more than 20 years, including 'Air Bud' and 'Disney Air Buddies,' announces an all-new adventure in the PUP STAR franchise PUP STAR: BETTER 2GETHER . A pup-tastic adventure for the whole family, the exciting new canine film, featuring a soundtrack of paw-tapping new songs, debuts on Digital and VOD, August 29, 2017.

