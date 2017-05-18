Zachary Bernhardt case in Clearwater ...

Zachary Bernhardt case in Clearwater to be featured on missing persons show

Friday May 19 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The story of a missing Clearwater boy will be featured next week on Disappeared , a documentary television series highlighting cold cases. Zachary Bernhardt, an 8-year-old boy, vanished from his family's apartment on Drew Street in September 2000.

