Woman and her grandson injured after ...

Woman and her grandson injured after massive oak tree crushes their car in Clearwater

Yesterday

A woman and her grandson only have minor injuries after a giant oak tree fell onto their car near Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Clearwater on May 5, 2017, according to the Clearwater Police Department. A woman and her grandson only have minor injuries after a giant oak tree fell onto their car on Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Clearwater on Friday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

