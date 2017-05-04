Woman and her grandson injured after massive oak tree crushes their car in Clearwater
A woman and her grandson only have minor injuries after a giant oak tree fell onto their car on Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Clearwater on Friday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
