UConn Baseball Keeps Season Alive With Comeback Win Over Memphis
UConn Baseball will play in the American Athletic Conference semifinals for the third consecutive season as the Huskies came from behind against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida for a 7-5 win. Shortstop Anthony Prato, third baseman Willy Yahn, designated hitter Isaac Feldstein and first baseman Chris Winkel each had two hits.
