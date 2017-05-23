Tulane game against top-seeded UCF in...

Tulane game against top-seeded UCF in AAC Tournament postponed for weather concerns

Tulane 's game against top-seeded UCF in the AAC Tournament, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until Thursday at 10 a.m. due to weather concerns in Clearwater, Fla., where the tournament is being held. The fifth-seeded Green Wave face an elimination game against UCF after losing, 7-6, in its first game of the tournament against USF on Tuesday after surrendering a three-run lead late.

