Tree crushes car in Clearwater, woman and grandson inside
A huge tree gave a woman and her grandson a big scare when it fell on their car in Clearwater on Friday morning. A Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said it happened around 8 a.m. The woman was driving north on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, just north of Lakeview Road, when the tree fell onto her car.
