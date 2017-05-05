Tree crushes car in Clearwater, woman...

Tree crushes car in Clearwater, woman and grandson inside

14 hrs ago

A huge tree gave a woman and her grandson a big scare when it fell on their car in Clearwater on Friday morning. A Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said it happened around 8 a.m. The woman was driving north on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, just north of Lakeview Road, when the tree fell onto her car.

Clearwater, FL

