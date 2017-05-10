Traffic detail on U.S. 19 nets 100 speeders

The Clearwater Police Department was joined by the Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Tarpon Springs Police Department, Largo Police Department and Pinellas Park Police Department in a special traffic enforcement detail on U.S. 19 May 12- May 13. More than 100 speeding citations were handed out during the detail, which went from about 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a media release from Clearwater PD. Ten DUI arrests also were made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.