This week's best concerts in Tampa Bay: Muse, Thirty Seconds to Mars, George Thorogood

It's fitting that Muse and Thirty Seconds to Mars are touring together, because frontmen Matt Bellamy and Jared Leto , right, seem like a pretty perfect match. From their bombastic sci-fi space rock to their myriad accolades and Hollywood ties , they seem like they'd love hanging out, always trying to one-up one another with some show-offy guitar lick or epic stage maneuver.

