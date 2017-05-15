The Capitol Theatre Presents Steep Canyon Rangers; Tickets on Sale This Saturday

GRAMMY Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers unveil their highly anticipated ninth studio album, RADIO, a project that further illustrates the band's dynamic songwriting, instrumental virtuosity and high-energy performance. Members Woody Platt , Graham Sharp , Charles R. Humphrey III , Mike Guggino , Nicky Sanders and Mike Ashworth are also known for collaborations with actor/comedian and respected banjo player Steve Martin and esteemed singer-songwriter Edie Brickell .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.