Taste Fest heads to Clearwater beach
Calling all foodies - Clearwater Beach has just the taste to whet your whistle. Clearwater will soon be the top culinary hot spot in Pinellas County when the eighth annual Clearwater Beach Taste Fest kicks off May 12, followed by a two-week long culinary extravaganza when Restaurant Week opens May 15. 'This is absolutely a signature event for Clearwater,' said beach chamber of commerce president Darlene Kole.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Sun
|anonymous
|92
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound
|May 2
|Democrappy
|2
|44 years ago
|Apr 28
|Tony
|1
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 27
|hustler
|3
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
