Tarpon Springs Middle students get a little taste of space
On April 18, Tarpon Springs Middle students learned about space travel without having to leave the school building. During this school year, Ben Pyatt, assistant band ddirector and director of Leadership Studies at the middle school led his students in a preserving history unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|May 7
|anonymous
|92
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound
|May 2
|Democrappy
|2
|44 years ago
|Apr 28
|Tony
|1
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 27
|hustler
|3
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC