Still no sign of man accused of raping 11-year-old Orange County girl, deputies say

Deputies continued their search Thursday for a man they said kidnapped and sexually battered an 11-year-old girl in the Lockhart area, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. The incident was reported between 7:10 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Monday near Forest City and Riverside Park roads, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.