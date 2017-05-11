State Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater...

State Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, says he's leaning toward a...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A day after Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam kicked off his Republican bid for governor with a large rally that underscored his front runner status, state Sen. Jack Latvala , R-Clearwater, said he's "leaning" toward entering the race for governor but won't make a final decision until June or July. "We're still a month or two away" from a decision, Latvala said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) May 7 anonymous 92
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound May 2 Democrappy 2
44 years ago Apr 28 Tony 1
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 27 hustler 3
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr 23 PMawyer 1
justin fluty beware ladies Apr 19 FUCKIt 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC