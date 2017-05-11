State Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, says he's leaning toward a...

A day after Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam kicked off his Republican bid for governor with a large rally that underscored his front runner status, state Sen. Jack Latvala , R-Clearwater, said he's "leaning" toward entering the race for governor but won't make a final decision until June or July. "We're still a month or two away" from a decision, Latvala said today.

