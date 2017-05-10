Seahorse mistaken for Cheeto falls ou...

Seahorse mistaken for Cheeto falls out of sky

Friday May 12

A little seahorse, named "Cheeto," is alive and recovering thanks to the heroic efforts of one little girl and her mother. While the mother and daughter were enjoying a day at Indian Shores Beach, a seagull dropped what looked like a Cheeto at a little girl's feet.

Clearwater, FL

