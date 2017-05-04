Scientology Volunteer Ministers Take on Illegal Dumping in one Clearwater Neighborhood
This week, Scientology Volunteer Ministers announced their campaign to deal with illegal dumping on one neighborhood in Clearwater Florida. Every week for the past four weeks, the Volunteer Ministers have fanned out in force in the North Greenwood community picking up TVs, furniture, bottles and other thrash dumped along the train tracks and other parts of North Greenwood.
