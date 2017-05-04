Scientology in Ruins? SEA Org Vanishes From Clearwater, Florida?
Clearwater, Fla. Is used to having these Sea Org members in suits walking around all day along Cleveland Street towards Fort Harrison Avenue because this is where the Church of Scientology is located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|92
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound
|May 2
|Democrappy
|2
|44 years ago
|Apr 28
|Tony
|1
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 27
|hustler
|3
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC