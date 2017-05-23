Ruth Eckerd Hall welcomes Brit Floyd May 27
The hotly anticipated rock event of the year returns as Brit Floyd brings the music of Pink Floyd to life once again with a lavish new stage show. Brit Floyd's Pink Floyd Immersion World Tour 2017 will be presented Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ...
|Tue
|AmyBryant
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Sandra
|28
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|Mon
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|97
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound
|May 2
|Democrappy
|2
|44 years ago
|Apr 28
|Tony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC