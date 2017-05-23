Ruth Eckerd Hall welcomes Brit Floyd May 27

The hotly anticipated rock event of the year returns as Brit Floyd brings the music of Pink Floyd to life once again with a lavish new stage show. Brit Floyd's Pink Floyd Immersion World Tour 2017 will be presented Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

