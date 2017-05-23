Ruth Eckerd Hall welcomes Brit Floyd ...

Ruth Eckerd Hall welcomes Brit Floyd May 27

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The hotly anticipated rock event of the year returns as Brit Floyd brings the music of Pink Floyd to life once again with a lavish new stage show. Brit Floyd's Pink Floyd Immersion World Tour 2017 will be presented Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ... Tue AmyBryant 2
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Tue Sandra 28
Oldsmar Music Thread Mon Musikologist 2
Onyums (Nov '14) Mon anonymous 97
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound May 2 Democrappy 2
44 years ago Apr 28 Tony 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,840 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC