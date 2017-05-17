Road and lane closures in Clearwater announced
The following road and lane closures will occur in the city of Clearwater: * The intersection of Mango Street at El Dorado Avenue will be closed to through-traffic through May 24 due to stormwater improvements. Local and emergency traffic only will be allowed through.
