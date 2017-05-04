Rick Scott declares Florida's opioid ...

Rick Scott declares Florida's opioid epidemic is a statewide emergency

Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Four years into an opioid epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives in Florida, Gov. Rick Scott officially declared a public health emergency Wednesday. An emergency declaration gives Scott the power to spend immediately without the Legislature's approval and for public health officials to move quickly to respond to a crisis.

