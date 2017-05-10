Redington Beach awaits fate of referendum bill

Town commissioners focused on Tallahassee May 3 as they held their collective breath that a bill allowing a retroactive referendum would pass before the close of the Florida Legislature. 'We're still alive,' Town Attorney Jay Daigneault told commissioners, referring to the status of the bill that would allow Redington Beach residents to vote on a 2008 ordinance banning short-term rentals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.