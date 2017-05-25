News 2 mins ago 1:22 p.m.Police: Man walks up, rides away on mower

In what would have been a slow-speed chase, Clearwater police are looking for a man who allegedly rode away on a riding mower from a local store. The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. May 18 at Quality Mowers at 2066 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. The mower is a red Toro Z500 with a black engine valued at $7,600.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.