Morton Plant Mease announces June health seminars

Health experts from Morton Plant Mease will present a number of health seminars in June focusing on smoking cessation, dermatology and new PAP technologies. The monthly seminars are free and held at BayCare's various Morton Plant Mease facilities and community centers around Pinellas County.

