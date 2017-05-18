Memorial held for Clearwater crossing guard
The widow and former colleagues and friends of Doug Carey gathered Friday morning to honor a man who spent his life protecting the people of Clearwater. Doug Carey, a former Clearwater police officer, was on duty as a crossing guard the day he died.
