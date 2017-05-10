Meet Cheeto the seahorse, saved from...
A tiny seahorse escaped death and is now recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, thanks to a little girl and her mother. According to the aquarium , the girl and her mother were on Indian Shores Beach when they saw a seagull fly by with that looked like a Cheeto in its mouth.
