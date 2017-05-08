Julianne & Derek Hough bring show to ...

Julianne & Derek Hough bring show to Ruth Eckerd Hall

Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Following the sold-out successes of both its 2014 inaugural run and a fan-demanded sophomore run in 2015, Move Live on Tour, featuring powerhouse duo Julianne and Derek Hough is back on the road. The all-new experience, billed as Move - Beyond will arrive in the Tampa Bay area Saturday, May 13, for two performances 3 and 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

