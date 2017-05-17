Investigators looking into death of a 5-month-old infant in Clearwater
Detectives are investigating the death of a 5-month-old infant who authorities said was found Saturday between the wall and the queen-size mattress of the bed where he was laid to sleep. The infant was identified as Timothy W. Martin, Jr., who lived at 1807 East Dr., according to Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw.
