Indian Rocks Beach decides direction on future development
The city of Indian Rocks Beach's Planning and Zoning Board is going to be busy in the weeks ahead sorting out and recommending rules and regulations that will dictate how the city grows in the years ahead. City commissioners, at a special meeting May 9, heard recommendations from the city manager regarding planned unit developments and future code requirements for building along Gulf Boulevard.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|95
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound
|May 2
|Democrappy
|2
|44 years ago
|Apr 28
|Tony
|1
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 27
|hustler
|3
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
