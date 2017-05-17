Indian Rocks Beach decides direction ...

Indian Rocks Beach decides direction on future development

The city of Indian Rocks Beach's Planning and Zoning Board is going to be busy in the weeks ahead sorting out and recommending rules and regulations that will dictate how the city grows in the years ahead. City commissioners, at a special meeting May 9, heard recommendations from the city manager regarding planned unit developments and future code requirements for building along Gulf Boulevard.

