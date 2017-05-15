Hill completes advanced medical course
Nutrition Response Testing is used by thousands of health practitioners of all types and specialties across the United States, including Osteopaths, MDs and Nutritionists. However, Hill is one of less than 700 health practitioners who have graduated with the very extensive Advanced Clinical Training program in Nutrition Response Testing, conducted in Clearwater, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|May 12
|anonymous
|94
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound
|May 2
|Democrappy
|2
|44 years ago
|Apr 28
|Tony
|1
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 27
|hustler
|3
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC