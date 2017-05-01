Herb Alpert, Lani Hall to play Capitol Theatre

Touring in support of his latest Grammy nomination for his album 'Human Nature,' Herb Alpert and two-time Grammy winner and lead singer of Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 Lani Hall will perform with their three-piece band Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Alpert - the iconic trumpeter, composer, record label executive, artist and philanthropist - is celebrating more than 50 years of ground-breaking accomplishments.

