Gov. Rick Scott to announce Vology jo...

Gov. Rick Scott to announce Vology job expansion

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Gov. Rick Scott is expected to announce a jobs expansion at Vology headquarters in Clearwater this afternoon. Vology, an IT company that focuses on managed IT services and IT hardware, has about 420 employees, 310 of which are in Pinellas County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound 8 hr Democrappy 2
44 years ago Apr 28 Tony 1
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 27 hustler 3
Onyums (Nov '14) Apr 26 anonymous 91
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr 23 PMawyer 1
justin fluty beware ladies Apr 19 FUCKIt 1
News Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra... Apr 9 nospeedbumps 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,262 • Total comments across all topics: 280,727,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC