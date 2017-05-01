Gov. Rick Scott to announce Vology job expansion
Gov. Rick Scott is expected to announce a jobs expansion at Vology headquarters in Clearwater this afternoon. Vology, an IT company that focuses on managed IT services and IT hardware, has about 420 employees, 310 of which are in Pinellas County.
