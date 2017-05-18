Former Gangster Described the New Lif...

Former Gangster Described the New Life he Found With The Way to...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 18, 2017 -- On Monday the 15th of May, 40 people gathered in the Scientology Information Center, downtown Clearwater for a presentation from a former gangster, Errol. The manager of the Center, Amber Skjelset said, "We were all riveted to Errol's story of shootings, robbery and prostitution, where the drug dealer is looked up to and prison or the grave the final destination for most."

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) Mon anonymous 95
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound May 2 Democrappy 2
44 years ago Apr 28 Tony 1
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 27 hustler 3
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr 23 PMawyer 1
justin fluty beware ladies Apr 19 FUCKIt 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC