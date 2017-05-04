Final meetings of the downtown street...

Final meetings of the downtown streetscapes planned

Meet staff from the city of Clearwater's Community Redevelopment Agency and Engineering Department to learn about the plans for the street improvement project along Cleveland Street from Missouri Avenue to Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. City staff will present detailed plans of the project during two meetings: * Nature's Food Patch, 1225 Cleveland St., at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 * TSM Kitchen & Bar, 1230 Cleveland St., at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 The final phase of the Streetscape and Festival Core project, which was approved by the City Council, is aimed at enhancing Cleveland Street into a pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly street designed to transform it into a safe, attractive and welcoming mixed-use neighborhood street.

Clearwater, FL

