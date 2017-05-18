Early deadlines set for Memorial Day holiday
Tampa Bay Newspapers will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Early deadlines for advertising and editorial copy are as follows for the Seminole Beacon, Beach Beacon, Largo Leader, Belleair Bee and Clearwater Beacon: * Retail advertising: noon, Thursday, May 25 * Classified display ads: 5 p.m., Thursday, May 25 * Classified line ads: noon, Friday, May 26 * Editorial press releases: noon, Thursday, May 25 Tampa Bay Newspapers is located at 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|May 15
|anonymous
|95
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound
|May 2
|Democrappy
|2
|44 years ago
|Apr 28
|Tony
|1
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 27
|hustler
|3
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC