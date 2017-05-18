Early deadlines set for Memorial Day holiday

Tampa Bay Newspapers will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Early deadlines for advertising and editorial copy are as follows for the Seminole Beacon, Beach Beacon, Largo Leader, Belleair Bee and Clearwater Beacon: * Retail advertising: noon, Thursday, May 25 * Classified display ads: 5 p.m., Thursday, May 25 * Classified line ads: noon, Friday, May 26 * Editorial press releases: noon, Thursday, May 25 Tampa Bay Newspapers is located at 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole.

