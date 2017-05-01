Early Bird Dinner Theatre presents Sylvia May 6-July 9

The Early Bird Dinner Theatre will present its production of the new comedy 'Sylvia,' written by A.R. Gurney, May 6 and will run through July 9 at 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. Shows are Thursdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.; and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m. Early Bird's cast is led by director Patrick Brafford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.