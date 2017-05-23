Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beac...

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

The sand on Siesta Beach on Florida's Gulf Coast is as fine as powdered sugar, a pure, sparkling white and soft as a kitten's fur - all because it's comprised of 99 percent pure crushed quartz. For that reason, and many others, it was selected this year as the best beach in America by a professor who's made a career ranking and studying beaches around the United States.

