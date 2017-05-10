Crabby's Dockside renovation not what Clearwater had approved, city says
Crabby's Dockside restaurant reopened last month at 37 Causeway Blvd. on Clearwater Beach after a major renovation, but the final product is not what the city expected. The owners defaulted on the lease for the city-owned property when they failed to include a wood-like cladding on the building's exterior that had been "a prominent aesthetic feature" in the development contract, according to an April 24 letter of default from Marine and Aviation director Bill Morris.
