Cops: Clearwater man drives 62 mph in bike lane, avoids two head-on collisions

An intoxicated government employee was busted for reckless driving after police say he drove onto a bike path while traveling at high speeds and barely avoided two head-on collisions. An affidavit from The Indian Shores Police Department states Sonny Bronson Simmons, 43, was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance when he was driving in the middle of Gulf Blvd. and almost struck a vehicle head on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.