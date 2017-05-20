Cops: Clearwater man drives 62 mph in...

Cops: Clearwater man drives 62 mph in bike lane, avoids two head-on collisions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFLA

An intoxicated government employee was busted for reckless driving after police say he drove onto a bike path while traveling at high speeds and barely avoided two head-on collisions. An affidavit from The Indian Shores Police Department states Sonny Bronson Simmons, 43, was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance when he was driving in the middle of Gulf Blvd. and almost struck a vehicle head on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oldsmar Music Thread 3 hr Musikologist 2
News A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ... 6 hr Deb 1
Onyums (Nov '14) 12 hr anonymous 97
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound May 2 Democrappy 2
44 years ago Apr 28 Tony 1
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 27 hustler 3
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC