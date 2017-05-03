Coast Guard suspends search for missi...

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater from Florida

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: WBTV

The Coast Guard is suspending search efforts for an 82-year-old man missing since his sailboat ran aground in North Carolina. A Coast Guard news release said that Richard Tomlinson of Clearwater, Florida, had left a Florida marina headed for Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) 20 hr skyblue42 21
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound Tue Democrappy 2
44 years ago Apr 28 Tony 1
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 27 hustler 3
Onyums (Nov '14) Apr 26 anonymous 91
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr 23 PMawyer 1
justin fluty beware ladies Apr 19 FUCKIt 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC