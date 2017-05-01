Clearwater Taste Fest to tempt beachgoers
Some 30 area restaurants are expected to offer samples of their signature dishes Friday, May 12, 6-9 p.m., at the eighth annual Clearwater Beach Taste Fest. Sponsored by the Clearwater Beach Chamber of Commerce, the festival will line Beach Walk on South Gulfview Boulevard on Clearwater Beach.
