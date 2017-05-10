Clearwater police seeking trio suspec...

Clearwater police seeking trio suspected in Walmart thefts

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Police want help finding three suspected thieves, one of whom they say was carrying a baby while making off with merchandise. On Tuesday morning, Clearwater police say a woman went to customer service at the Walmart on the corner of U.S. 19 and State Road 590 to buy a gift card with cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) May 7 anonymous 92
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound May 2 Democrappy 2
44 years ago Apr 28 Tony 1
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 27 hustler 3
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr 23 PMawyer 1
justin fluty beware ladies Apr 19 FUCKIt 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC