Clearwater police officer terminated for use of unnecessary force

A Clearwater police officer has been terminated after an internal review found that he used unnecessary force on a teenager who was in custody, according to a May 24 press release. Police were called to Family Resources, 1615 Union St., at about 10 a.m. on April 2. The caller said a 13-year-old resident there was creating a disturbance and acting violently, throwing and breaking things and punching another teenager.

