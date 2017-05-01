Clearwater PD seeks identity of shopl...

Clearwater PD seeks identity of shoplifting suspect

Clearwater Police are asking for the public's help to identify a shoplifting suspect who stole items from a retail store Monday, May 1. The incident took place at T.J. Maxx, 2541 Countryside Blvd. Police say that the suspect took four items of children's clothing and left the store without paying for them. When confronted by store security personnel outside the store, he fled the scene on a dark-colored mountain bike.

