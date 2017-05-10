Clearwater man charged with video voy...

Clearwater man charged with video voyeurism

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives arrested a 38-year-old Clearwater man May 12 on one charge of video voyeurism in connection with a recording of a 16-year-old taking a shower. Jon B. Flower was booked into the county jail and released on a $10,000 surety bond about 12 hours after his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) May 12 anonymous 94
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound May 2 Democrappy 2
44 years ago Apr 28 Tony 1
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 27 hustler 3
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr 23 PMawyer 1
justin fluty beware ladies Apr 19 FUCKIt 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC