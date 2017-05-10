Clearwater man charged with video voyeurism
Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives arrested a 38-year-old Clearwater man May 12 on one charge of video voyeurism in connection with a recording of a 16-year-old taking a shower. Jon B. Flower was booked into the county jail and released on a $10,000 surety bond about 12 hours after his arrest.
