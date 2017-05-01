Clearwater man accused of scam targeting elderly victims
A 28-year-old handyman is accused of taking money from three elderly people for work he never completed, and Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives think there may be more victims. Justin Kyle Crist, of Clearwater, faces charges of felony petit theft and grand theft from a person 65 years or older as well as an unrelated driving without a valid license charge, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.
