Clearwater making changes to downtown gateway

Fire Weather Warning issued May 10 at 2:34PM EDT expiring May 11 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Sumter Fire Weather Warning issued May 10 at 2:34PM EDT expiring May 10 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Sumter Fire Weather Watch issued May 10 at 2:59AM EDT expiring May 11 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Sumter The city of Clearwater is planning to make major changes to the downtown gateway along Cleveland Street. An informational presentation is happening May 11. CLEARWATER, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.